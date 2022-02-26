Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OTIC stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
