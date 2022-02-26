Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Up 4.1% After Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 10,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,107,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

