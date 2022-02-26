Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

