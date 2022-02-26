Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ovintiv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

