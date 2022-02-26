Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

