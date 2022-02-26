Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 615086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

