Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $625.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

