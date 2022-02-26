Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $670.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $499.99 and last traded at $495.45. Approximately 8,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,673,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.61.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

