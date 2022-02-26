Pamp Network Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

