Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 136,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,055 shares.The stock last traded at $23.66 and had previously closed at $24.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

