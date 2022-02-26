Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.38.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$29.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$43.95.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 in the last 90 days.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

