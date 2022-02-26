Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

