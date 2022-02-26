Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

