Particl (PART) Price Tops $1.50

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $17.97 million and $22,059.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00400790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,605 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

