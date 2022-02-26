Patrick P. Gelsinger Acquires 5,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

