Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

GD stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $228.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.