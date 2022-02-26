Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

