Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 356 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

