Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,032,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

