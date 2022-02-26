Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 931 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

