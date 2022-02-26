Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,433. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

