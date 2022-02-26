Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 9501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

