Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 9501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.