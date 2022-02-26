PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £128.73 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £128.73 ($175.07).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £123.60 ($168.09).

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($83,911.33).

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 616 ($8.38) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($10.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The firm has a market cap of £423.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70.

A number of research firms have commented on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.15) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.34) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.15) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

