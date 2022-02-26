PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

