Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 720 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701 ($9.53).

A number of brokerages have commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 72.60 ($0.99) on Monday, reaching GBX 672.60 ($9.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,374. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

