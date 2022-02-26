Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 720 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701 ($9.53).

A number of brokerages have commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 72.60 ($0.99) on Monday, reaching GBX 672.60 ($9.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,374. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.