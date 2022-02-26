Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.39 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -829.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

