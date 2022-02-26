Penta Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Penta has a market capitalization of $149,386.73 and $689.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00111149 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

