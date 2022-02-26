Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

