Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.12

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.12 and traded as low as $47.86. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 8,751 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

