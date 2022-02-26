PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $8,906.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00107053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

