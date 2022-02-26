Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,281.09

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,281.09 ($31.02) and last traded at GBX 2,311.89 ($31.44), with a volume of 155187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,382 ($32.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.01) to GBX 3,580 ($48.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($36.01) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.20) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,128.33 ($42.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,565.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,688.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.80) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($135,971.89). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($38.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,494.15).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

