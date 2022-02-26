Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

