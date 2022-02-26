Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 275 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP opened at $186.50 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.