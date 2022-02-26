Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $834.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

