Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $382,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ADPT stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

