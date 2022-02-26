Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

