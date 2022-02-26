Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.27 and a 200-day moving average of $357.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $414.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

