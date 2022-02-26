Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,435,071,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.38 and a 200-day moving average of $580.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

