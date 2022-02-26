Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 348 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

