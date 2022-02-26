Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.