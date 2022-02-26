Phala.Network (PHA) Hits Market Cap of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

