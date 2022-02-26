Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.85 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.65 ($0.38). 390,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 608,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.37).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £122.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.66.

In related news, insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £51,589 ($70,160.48).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

