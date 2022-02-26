Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,549. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

