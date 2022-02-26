Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
DOC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
