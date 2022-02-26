Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

DOC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

