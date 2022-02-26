Pierre R. Breber Sells 18,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 384.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

