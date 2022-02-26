Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PING opened at $20.72 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
