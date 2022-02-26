Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PING opened at $20.72 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

