Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 million, a P/E ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

