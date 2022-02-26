Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Pioneer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $276.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

