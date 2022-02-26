Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 1,500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

