Piper Sandler Comments on ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.